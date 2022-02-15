Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

