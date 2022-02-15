Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Raised by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 3.8% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,380 shares of company stock worth $17,792,983 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 80,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,341,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

