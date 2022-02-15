PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PHK opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
