PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PHK opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

