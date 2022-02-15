PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,481,412 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PG&E were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

