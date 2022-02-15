Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 637,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

