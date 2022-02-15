PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.34 ($0.05). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 853,907 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The company has a market capitalization of £33.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.47.

In related news, insider Eskil Jersing purchased 768,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £23,064.21 ($31,210.03).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

