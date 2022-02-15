PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PTR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 223,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

