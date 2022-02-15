Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $13.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
