PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $179.73. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PerkinElmer stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

