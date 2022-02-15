Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $221.17 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 243.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.85 and a 200-day moving average of $259.55.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

