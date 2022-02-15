Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $326.40 Average PT from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.85 and its 200 day moving average is $259.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
