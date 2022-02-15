Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $326.40 Average PT from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.85 and its 200 day moving average is $259.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

