Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 304,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 94,165 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

