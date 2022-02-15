Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,082 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOAC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

