Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 91.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

