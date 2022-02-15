Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

