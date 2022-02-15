Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $70,741,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 247,052 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 441,617 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.