Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

