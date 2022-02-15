Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 62.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 888,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

In other news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

