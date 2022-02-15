Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,663 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $46,331,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

CF stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

