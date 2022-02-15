PennantPark Investment Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.