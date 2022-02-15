PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,433 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 245,000 shares of company stock worth $483,300.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.58. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

