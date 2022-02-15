PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Future FinTech Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTFT. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FTFT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.