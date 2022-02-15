Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 791,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of PKKFF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.30. 91,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

About Peak Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

