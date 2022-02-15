PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
