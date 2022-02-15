PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PCTEL by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

