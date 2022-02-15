Patrick W. Galley Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RMM stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

