Patrick W. Galley Purchases 5,000 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RMM stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
