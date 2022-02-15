Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

