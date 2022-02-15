Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,768. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Get Park City Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.