Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.
Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,768. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.