Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$703,922.40 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,773,906.48.

TSE PXT opened at C$27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.39. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$28.86.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.