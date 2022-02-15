PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $560,003.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

