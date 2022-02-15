Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,015. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 71,706 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.