Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,015. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OTLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
