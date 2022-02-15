Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 10th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
