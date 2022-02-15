Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

OSK traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

