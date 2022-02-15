Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

