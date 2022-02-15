O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $815.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $815.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $661.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $432.84 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,878,000 after buying an additional 111,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

