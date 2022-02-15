O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.78. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $661.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $432.84 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $670.86 and a 200-day moving average of $637.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

