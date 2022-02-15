O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $661.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $432.84 and a one year high of $710.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

