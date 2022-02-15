OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post sales of $21.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. OptiNose reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $73.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $109.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

