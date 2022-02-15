Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

