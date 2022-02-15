OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $84.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,107%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $142.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.
NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $981.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.49.
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
