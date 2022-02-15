OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. OMRON has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $107.49.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
