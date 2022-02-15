OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. OMRON has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $107.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

