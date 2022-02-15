Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.86.

Omnicell stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

