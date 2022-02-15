Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

