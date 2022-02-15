Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,645 shares of company stock worth $277,336. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.