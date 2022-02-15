Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price fell 7.3% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.69. 4,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 387,749 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.