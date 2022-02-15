Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.