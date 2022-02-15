Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Financial Analysis

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20% Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 3.59 $277.54 million $1.67 11.07 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.95 $5.93 million $2.40 5.17

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

