Odyssey Price Tops $0.0002 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $69,725.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105485 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.