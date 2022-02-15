OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,736,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 8,978,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.8 days.

OCANF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.01.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

