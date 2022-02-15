NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuZee during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NuZee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NuZee stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. NuZee has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

